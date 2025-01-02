Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that he does not expect to lose Tottenham Hotspur loanees Jamie Donley and Josh Keeley in the winter window as the O’s are doing what they promised Spurs.

Tottenham loanees Keeley and Donley both had a slow start to their seasons at Leyton Orient and now they have established themselves as regular starters in Richie Wellens’ team.

On Wednesday, against Bristol Rovers, Donley scored his third goal in the last four games and Keeley’s efforts in goal helped the O’s secure a 3-2 win.

Both of the Tottenham loanees have turned heads with their recent performances and Wellens insisted that he is not expecting Donley or Keeley to return to Spurs this month.

Wellens stressed that Leyton Orient have delivered what they promised Tottenham at the beginning of the season and pointed out that the players have started to develop despite a slow start.

When asked about whether he is expecting any loanees to return, Wellens told Leyton Orient TV: “I do not expect us to lose [any].

“Why would we lose Donley? Why would we lose Keela [Keely]? because what we promised Tottenham is exactly what is happening.

“It took them time to get going; we understood that, but if you are watching their performance now, they are starting to develop.”

Donley has featured 23 times in all competitions so far this season and Keeley has 16 games under his belt.