Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has revealed that Aston Villa loan star Lewis Dobbin could play against Coventry City on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2024 and was sent out on loan with West Bromwich Albion this term.

However, with an unsuccessful first half of the season with West Brom, Villa decided to recall him and agreed to a loan deal with Norwich for the rest of the season.

Norwich are set to face Coventry City on Saturday at Carrow Road and Thorup hinted that Dobbin could make his debut for them against Frank Lampard’s side.

He also added that there are areas in which the Aston Villa loanee Dobbin needs to improve and pointed out that the player brings intensity and physicality into their squad.

When asked about their new signing Dobbin, Thorup said at a press conference: “Really pleased.

“He’s a player that can give us a different style up front, he can play in three positions.

“He’s a good runner, good at running in behind, timing his runs.

“Physically, his sprint numbers, his intensity of high speed running, is at a high level.

“He’s up there in terms of physical numbers which is a really important part of our play, the demands on the front players.”

“There’ll be areas he needs to improve.

“What he brings in terms of physical performance will be really good and we’ll be able to use him tomorrow if we want.”

Now all eyes will be on Norwich City’s game against Coventry to see whether Dobbin will make his debut for the Canaries on Saturday.