George Wood/Getty Images

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr are preparing an offer for a Ligue 1 star who has consistently been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Gunners are currently trying to pose a threat to Liverpool for the Premier League title while the Red Devils are looking to gain stability.

Manchester United have scored only 21 times in 19 games whereas even though Arsenal have scored significantly more, they have not been clinical enough in multiple crucial moments.

Now, both clubs want to bring a goalscorer in this month and Lille hitman Jonathan David is a player who is on their radar.

His current contract at the French club will expire at the end of this current season and recently he made it clear that he is not ruling out a stay at Lille.

The Canada international, however, is a man in demand and he is free to talk to clubs outside France to agree to a free transfer in the summer.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Al Nassr are readying an offer for the Manchester United and Gunners-tracked 24-year-old frontman.

The Saudi club are preparing a €10m bid to offer to Lille with €6m yearly salary for the player.

Even though David is interested in staying in Europe, it remains to be seen if an offer like that will change his mind to move to the Middle East.