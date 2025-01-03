Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Championship side Bristol City are preparing to send defender Rob Atkinson out on loan to Portsmouth for the remainder of the season, according to Darren Witcoop.

Atkinson has not been able to get into Bristol City manager Liam Manning’s plans for the season and is yet to play his first game of the campaign.

He has been on the bench a few times though and the club want to give him more first-team action than what would be possible at Ashton Gate.

Fellow Championship side Portsmouth are ready to welcome Atkinson to Fratton Park for the second half of the season.

John Mousinho is looking to add to his ranks to aid Portsmouth’s relegation battle and Atkinson fits the requirement.

The 26-year-old has more than 50 Championship appearances under his belt and can bring in his experience to help Pompey.

Another Bristol City player who could be on his way out is striker Nahki Wells.

A number of clubs are exploring a potential deal for the player as they eye taking him off the Robins’ hands.