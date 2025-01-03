Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have started negotiating with Arsenal to bring Kieran Tierney back to Scotland and ‘discussions are taking place’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish left-back joined the Premier League giants back in 2019 after making 170 appearances for the Bhoys.

He became an important player at Emirates initially but slowly due to injury issues and a change in the system, he fell down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old has not played a minute of Premier League football this campaign and he has been linked with a move back to Celtic.

Tierney’s current contract at the Emirates expires at the end of this term and it has been suggested that Celtic have already started working to bring him back.

The negotiations for a potential deal for the Scotland international are already under way and both clubs are expecting to reach an agreement.

It has been suggested that Tierney is also keen on going back to Celtic Park to relaunch his career as he is still only 27.

Now it remains to be seen if Tierney will go back to his homeland this month after a five-year spell in England.