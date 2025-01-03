Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea academy talent Kai Crampton is to put pen to paper to a contract with Bournemouth today, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues are renowned for having a top class youth set-up and have fast-tracked a number of talents into the first team over the years.

Crampton, 17, has been within the Chelsea academy system as a goalkeeper.

The custodian is rated as a promising talent and his potential has even seen him capped for England at youth level.

Chelsea are losing the teenager though as he is heading to the south coast with Bournemouth.

Crampton is to put pen to paper to a professional contract with the Cherries today.

The teen talent will now look to continue his development with Bournemouth and work his way into the first team.

Crampton, who will turn 18 later this month, has turned out in the Under-18s Premier League.