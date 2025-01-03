Julian Finney/Getty Images

Lyon have not had any contact from Crystal Palace for one of their stars, who has also been linked with West Ham United and Everton.

The Eagles have recently seen stability in form after a dismal start to their league campaign and they have had difficulties coping without Adam Wharton in midfield.

The winter transfer window opened on Wednesday and Oliver Glasner could look at midfield options to sign, amid his admission he wants fresh faces.

Lyon’s 24-year-old central midfielder Maxence Caqueret is a player Palace like and they have been linked with him in recent days.

It was recently suggested that the Eagles are readying an offer for the Lyon star and fellow Premier League clubs West Ham and Everton are also in the race.

However, according to French journalist Hugo Guillemet, Crystal Palace have not made any contact with the Ligue 1 team at all.

Even though Caqueret started six of the first eight league matches, he has barely featured at all in recent matches and it has been suggested his camp are active this month regarding potential transfer offers.

Now it remains to be seen if and when the Eagles or the other interested English clubs will make an offer for Caqueret.