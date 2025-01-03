Turkish giants Fenerbahce have ‘received information’ about an Aston Villa star they may move to try to bring in this month.

Jose Mourinho is trying to topple Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig this season and the club are looking to hand him reinforcements in the window.

The club are looking at targets in England and adding to the side’s defensive options is on the agenda.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa meanwhile are still very comfortable in Europe but they will look to significantly improve on their ninth position in the league table.

They could do make important tweaks in the squad this month and could see some players leave the club to facilitate new faces.

Diego Carlos was linked with going last summer, but he stayed put. Now though, the defender is in Fenerbahce’s sights.

However, according to Turkish outlet Playspor, the Yellow Canaries have ‘received information’ regarding the defender.

It has been suggested that Mourinho wants to bring at least two defenders in and Carlos is a player he likes.

Now only time will tell if the Villa Park outfit will be in favour of letting the Brazilian go for a suitable offer from the Super Lig side.