Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A club interested in signing a Southampton star are waiting to see if Saints drop their asking price, to help a deal go through.

Saints are struggling to get results after they returned to the Premier League after a one season absence.

Russell Martin was let go very recently and Ivan Juric has been appointed as Southampton are trying to avoid relegation.

Juric has admitted that the club will hold a meeting to discuss their strategy for this month’s transfer window next week and players could be offloaded.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu is a player who has been constantly linked with a move away from St. Mary’s as he has interest from multiple clubs in Turkey, following a fine loan at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor have been looking to bring him back after he impressed with 21-goal involvements on loan at the Black Sea Storm last term.

They could not agree on a fee with Saints in the summer and according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, the Trabzon-based outfit are waiting for Saints to lower their asking price so that they can do business.

Onuachu has started the last two league matches under Juric and it remains to be seen if the new Southampton boss will let the 30-year-old go.