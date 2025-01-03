Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have ‘sent a first official bid’ for Nottingham Forest target El Hadji Malick Diouf, but Slavia Prague have rejected it.

The 20-year-old left sided player has turned some heads this season with his performances for Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Diouf is attracting interest from Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, both clubs being keen on him.

Crystal Palace are focused on adding a wide attacking player and Diouf fits the bill for the Premier League side.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace ‘sent a first official bid’ to Slavia Prague in an attempt to land Diouf.

However, the proposal on the table is not enough for Slavia Prague, who have rejected it.

Diouf has a contract with Slavia Prague until 2028 and he is a key player in their starting line-up.

Nottingham Forest are also interested in adding the left midfielder to their squad and might accelerate their interest in Diouf after seeing Crystal Palace making a move.

Now all eyes will be on the 20-year-old to see whether either Palace and the Tricky Trees will be able to secure his signature this month.