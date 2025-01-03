Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

A huge Eight clubs are battling it out for Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur target Ben Godfrey, according to The Sun.

Everton sold Godfrey to Atalanta in the summer transfer window, but the player has only featured once for the Italian outfit in the league.

The 26-year-old defender has admirers in English football, as Tottenham and Ipswich are keen to secure his signature, amid Atalanta being willing to let him go.

Ipswich are determined to keep themselves up in the Premier League and they are seeking to seal a deal for Godfrey, who has experience of playing in the top flight.

It has been suggested that the Tractor Boys are leading the race to sign Tottenham target Godfrey from Atalanta.

And it has emerged that no fewer than eight clubs are showing interest in signing Godfrey in the January window.

Tottenham, who are facing an injury crisis in their defensive department, will have to beat stiff competition to land the ex-Everton defender.

The Italian outfit Atalanta are in favour of a deal and they want to seal Godfrey’s transfer early in the window.

It is unclear just who the other clubs of the eight chasing Godfrey are.