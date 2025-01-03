Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

European giants Paris Saint-Germain are ‘moving forward’ with a swoop to bring in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The forward looks set to leave Old Trafford after struggling to find his form in recent seasons and falling out of favour.

He is keen to move on, while Manchester United also want to shift him off the books.

Only a select group of sides can afford to do a deal for Rashford given his current wages at Manchester United and PSG are amongst them.

The European giants are now ‘moving forward’ with a swoop to land Rashford, according to French outlet PSG Inside Actu.

What the shape of the deal could look like remains unclear, but PSG appear to present a realistic escape route for Rashford.

The 27-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far this season and has found the back of the net on four occasions.

After missing out on three successive Premier League squads, Rashford was on the bench for Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle United.