The fee Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to bank from the sale of midfielder Mario Lemina to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab has been revealed.

Lemina was key to former manager Gary O’Neil’s plans until his dismissal in the middle of December.

Since Vitor Pereira’s arrival at Molineux, the 31-year-old has yet to take to the pitch as he recovers from a calf injury – and the jury is out on whether he has played his last game for the club.

He is nearing the end of his contract with the club and will leave for free if an agreement is not reached to extend his stay.

Wolves though have been trying to add money to their account from the sale of Lemina.

Interest has arrived in the player from as far as Saudi Arabia where Al-Shabab are keen.

In fact, the Saudi club are closing in on a deal to sign the Gabon international and details for a package worth €4m are being finalised, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

At the Saudi club, Lemina will have the chance to reunite with Fatih Terim – his former coach at Galatasaray.

The experienced Turkish boss replaced Pereira at Al Shabab.