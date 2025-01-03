Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are in negotiations with French outfit Lens to snap up Everton and Wolves target Kevin Danso.

The 26-year-old centre-back is a key player in Lens’ starting line-up and has helped his team keep five clean sheets in his ten appearances in the league so far.

Danso’s performances for Lens have not gone unnoticed, as the player is attracting interest from several European outfits.

Everton and Wolves are struggling this season and to strengthen their defence, they have their eyes on Danso.

Both Premier League outfits are facing stiff competition from Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, who are keen on adding the centre-back to their squad.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce are in negotiations with Lens for Everton and Wolves target Danso.

It is suggested that Wolves, who are boasting the worst defensive record this season in the Premier League by conceding 42 goals, are also in contact with the French outfit.

Both Everton and Wolves are in a relegation battle and they are keen on recruiting in January to help their managers.

Now it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce will be able to beat Wolves and Everton to land Danso’s signature in January.