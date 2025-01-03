Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fulham are ‘currently unwilling’ to let one of their stars leave amid interest from another club, according to the Daily Mail.

Marco Silva’s side sit a lofty eighth in the Premier League table and have lost fewer or the same number games than any of the sides above them accept for the top two.

The Cottagers will be looking to make sure they do not lose key players in the transfer window this month and interest is already arriving.

Midfielder Andreas Pereira, 29, is wanted back in Brazil by Palmeiras.

The Brazilian outfit have been showing interest in signing the midfielder and have a budget in mind to get the deal completed.

It has even been suggested they have put in an offer to Fulham for Pereira.

The midfielder does like the project that is on offer at Palmeiras, but Fulham are ‘currently unwilling’ to let him move on from Craven Cottage.

He has made 17 appearances in the Premier League for the Cottagers so far this season and is a trusted option in the engine room by Silva.