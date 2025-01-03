Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ipswich Town are discussing whether to make a bid close to Liverpool’s asking price for Ben Doak, amid Crystal Palace seeing a £15m proposal knocked back.

Doak is currently in the middle of an impressive season at Middlesbrough where he is assisting their promotion push in the Championship.

He has played in 20 matches for Michael Carrick’s team and has helped set up five goals while scoring another two.

Though Doak’s loan spell does not end until the end of the season, teams have started taking decisive steps in the direction of taking him off Liverpool’s hands.

Several clubs want Doak and Palace have gone as far as bidding, though they have been unsuccessful.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich are also interested and, according to Sky Sports News, they are discussing internally whether they should make an offer close to Liverpool’s valuation of Doak.

Liverpool believe that Doak can have a future at the club as part of Arne Slot’s side.

They are suggested to value the Scottish winger at between £25m and £30m and Middlesbrough will be hoping no side offers that sum.