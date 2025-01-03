Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ipswich Town ‘are in talks’ with Italian side Atalanta to land Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Ben Godfrey, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Tractor Boys made it to the Premier League this season on the back of back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna.

Their primary target is to avoid relegation and they have shown signs of doing that as they have beaten the likes of Spurs and Chelsea this term already.

However, they are still third-bottom in the Premier League table and have conceded 33 times in 19 matches.

They are looking to bring a defender in and Atalanta’s 26-year-old defender Godfrey is a player they like.

It has been suggested that the Tractor Boys are in talks with the Italian side to take him on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Spurs, who are suffering from multiple injury issues in their backline, have been linked with the former Everton defender.

Atalanta are prepared to let Godfrey leave this month and he is available.

Now Ipswich have taken a decisive step forward as they try to secure the centre-back’s services ahead of any other interested sides.