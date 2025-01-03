Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool have been impressed by Ben Doak’s progress at Middlesbrough and want a fee of up to £30m for him if they are to sell, according to the Daily Mail.

Doak has been in impressive form in the Championship this season and has played in 20 of Boro’s 25 league games, making seven goal contributions.

His form has caught the attention of a number of clubs and Crystal Palace have just seen a £15m bid for Doak rejected.

Liverpool have also had other approaches, but are not rushing to do business.

The Merseyside club are delighted with the progress of the player under Michael Carrick and value him highly.

The Reds feel the Scottish winger is worth between £25m and £30m.

It now remains to be seen whether there will be any change in the situation in the coming days and weeks as the January window ramps up.

For any move to happen in the ongoing transfer window, the Reds will have to cut short his season-long loan spell to take him back to Merseyside.