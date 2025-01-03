Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have seen Liverpool respond to an offer put on the table for young Reds winger Ben Doak.

Palace want to make additions during this month’s transfer window and boss Oliver Glasner confirmed that they will look to sign at least two players.

It appears Liverpool’s Doak, who is currently on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough, is firmly on Crystal Palace’s list.

The Eagles have gone to Liverpool with a £15m proposal to take Doak to Selhurst Park on a permanent deal.

Liverpool though have wasted no time in responding and, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, they have knocked the proposal back.

Doak is rated highly at Anfield and Liverpool are unwilling to do business at the level of fee Palace have offered.

The jury is out on whether Crystal Palace will now look to go back to Liverpool with a fresh offer for the Scottish attacker.

Doak has impressed at Middlesbrough and losing him mid-season would be a big blow for Boro boss Michael Carrick.