Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City have made an offer to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Egyptian star Omar Marmoush to sign him next summer amidst interest from fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has been key to Eintracht Frankfurt’s rise in the Bundesliga this season and has already made 21 goal contributions in 15 league appearances.

He has been equally effective in Europe where he has scored four goals in six Europa League league phase matches.

Teams from England have taken a liking to the Egyptian and want him to follow Mohamed Salah’s route.

Top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all shown interest in signing Marmoush.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City have taken the most decisive steps to sign him.

An offer has already been made to the player and after speaking with the club’s representatives Marmoush has become excited about the project that is being offered by the defending champions.

Manchester City want to refresh their squad after going through dreadful spells of form this season and it appears Marmoush fits the bill for the Cityzens.