Michael Regan/Getty Images

The agent of one of Manchester United’s stars linked with a move away from Old Trafford has insisted the Red Devils do not want his client to leave.

Ruben Amorim will look to make changes to the Manchester United squad this month and a host of players have been linked with possible exits, including Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Shot-stopper Altay Bayindir, who joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 as Andre Onana’s backup option, has also been linked with going.

Last season he played only once for Manchester United while this term he has seen chances in three domestic cup matches.

His performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup in a 4-3 loss was subject to criticism, but agent Sefa Seyrek revealed that Bayindir received multiple offers from European clubs in the summer.

The player’s agent though made it clear that his client does not want to leave Old Trafford and stressed the Red Devils also do not want him to go.

“There were offers from many European clubs and the Premier League for Altay at the beginning of the season”, Seyrek told Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale about Bayindir.

“There are currently clubs that are interested, but Altay wants to stay and play for Manchester United.

“The club definitely does not want to let Altay go.”

The Red Devils will face Arsenal in the FA Cup on 12th January and it remains to be seen if Ruben Amorim will trust the Turkish custodian against such high-class opponents.