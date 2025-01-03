Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United want to ‘persist’ with a Red Devils star who has been linked with a possible exit from Old Trafford this month, with the club ‘aware’ that it would be difficult to replace the player.

With Ruben Amorim’s side sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League table and the boss having spoken about a relegation battle, Manchester United are expected to do some business this month and some players could leave, with Marcus Rashford linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Casemiro with Saudi Arabia.,

Joshua Zirkzee has endured a tough start to his campaign in England and has found goals hard to come by.

In a total of 27 appearances for the Red Devils, he has found the back of the net just four times, three of which have been in the Premier League.

Things took an ugly turn for him in Manchester United’s home loss to Newcastle United last Monday when his substitution in the 33rd minute was cheered by some home fans.

Juventus have been working on a deal to bring him back to Italy, but it appears Manchester United may not play ball.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Red Devils management want to ‘persist’ with the Dutch international because they are ‘aware’ of the fact that he will be difficult to replace mid-season.

If an interested club did put €40m on the table for a permanent transfer, then that would spark considered discussions at Old Trafford.

It appears unlikely any interested club will commit to such a sum in the ongoing transfer window, with a loan preferred by his suitors.