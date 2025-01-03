Pete Norton/Getty Images

Preston North End want to do a ‘bargain deal’ with Plymouth Argyle to boost their defensive options, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Argyle recently made the decision to sack Wayne Rooney as manager following a wretched run of form in the Championship.

While Plymouth’s form over the last six league games is the worst in the division, Preston’s is seventh, with a run of three wins, one draw and two defeats.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side though believe that Plymouth have a player that can help them in the shape of Lewis Gibson.

Preston feel that the former Everton man, who can operate as a centre-back or left-back, can add to the group.

They are eyeing what has been dubbed a ‘bargain deal’ to take him to Deepdale.

Gibson, 24, has made 18 appearances in the Championship for Plymouth this season, operating as a centre-back at Home Park.

The former Everton man has so far made 72 outings in the Championship; Gibson joined Plymouth in the summer of 2023.