Hibernian boss David Gray thinks that Easter Road is the last place Rangers want to visit right now to face an in-form Hibs side.

Rangers thrashed Celtic 3-0 in the Old Firm derby on Thursday to secure their first victory over the Bhoys this season.

Now Philippe Clement will take his side to Easter Road to face Gray’s Hibs side, who are on a five-game unbeaten run, securing 17 points from their last eight games after experiencing a major upturn in form.

The Hibs boss admitted that Rangers secured a fantastic win over their rivals on Thursday but added that his team will take confidence from their recent form.

Gray also stressed that Easter Road will be the last place Rangers will want to visit to face his in-form Hibs side after their win over Celtic.

“The amount of fixtures we have in the festive period, it is hard to go back-to-back, and it will be the second week of doing that”, Gray told Sky Sports Scotland.

“It will be a really good game to look forward to, that is one thing I would say.

“I think the last place Rangers would want to come right now is the in-form team in the league, which is ourselves, so that is the confidence we need to take from that.

“Yes, they are off the back of a fantastic win in the Old Firm game, but we need to take confidence from the position we put ourselves in and how we have been playing off late and take that confidence into the game.

“It will be tough, but if we can play to the best of our ability, we are a match for anyone.”

Rangers have not lost their last eleven meetings against Hibernian and it remains to be seen whether Clement’s side will continue their winning momentum on Sunday against Hibs.