Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership outfit are considering a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming in the ongoing window, according to the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is a product of the Middlesbrough academy system and spent the first half of the current season on loan at Leyton Orient in League One.

Boro decided to recall Hemming in January after the goalkeeper failed to feature in a single league game for Leyton Orient since early October.

It is suggested that Middlesbrough are planning to send Hemming on another loan in the ongoing window as they look to get him game time.

And it has been claimed that Scottish Premiership outfit St. Mirren are considering Hemming.

St Mirren might lose their first-choice goalkeeper, Ellery Balcombe, as Brentford might cut short his loan spell north of the border and recall him.

Hemming played last season on loan at St Mirren and impressed during his spell with the Scottish outfit.

Now all eyes will be on Hemming to see whether he will be returning to St Mirren Park in the ongoing window.