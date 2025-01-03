Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton are ‘expected to sign’ talented youngster Joachim Kayi Sanda from their sister club Valenciennes, according to the Daily Echo.

Kayi Sanda is highly rated in France and has also represented the French Under-21 side four times so far.

The 18-year-old centre-back has featured 38 times for the senior Valenciennes team so far in his career.

Valenciennes and Southampton share the same owners and Saints are interested in taking the youngster to England.

In the summer, several clubs from the Premier League showed interest in the young centre-back.

It has been claimed that Southampton are expected to secure the signature of 18-year-old talented Kayi Sanda.

Southampton are keen on adding exciting young talents to their squad with the aim of helping them prepare for the first team.

Now if all goes well, Kayi Sanda will soon join Ivan Juric’s Southampton set-up to continue his development.