Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers are not chasing an attacker that they have been linked with wanting, despite the player having admirers within the hierarchy at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement boosted morale at Ibrox by leading Rangers to a comprehensive 3-0 win over rivals Celtic earlier this week.

The result was a big feather in Clement’s cap, his first win against Celtic, and eases the pressure on him, with some fans having been convinced he is not the right man for the Gers.

Clement will look to do further business to reshape the squad this month and the Gers have been credited with an interest in Ryan Kent.

The winger is now a free agent after ripping up his contract at Fenerbahce and is tipped to join a new club soon.

That side though will not be the Gers, according to Rangers Review.

Kent does retain admirers in the Rangers hierarchy, however the club are focused on bringing in younger players as they chase an effective player trading model.

They have also slashed the wage bill at Ibrox and moving for Kent would represent a departure from that approach.

Whether Rangers have a rethink if the winger indicates he would like to come back to Ibrox and would take a lower than expected salary remains to be seen and will be watched closely over the coming weeks.