Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are set to be in a race with Manchester United next summer for Parma’s Japanese international Zion Suzuki.

The six feet three-inch goalkeeper joined Parma only last summer but has already caught attention with his performances in Italian football.

He has established himself as manager Fabio Pecchia’s preferred choice between the sticks and is attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, who are keen on providing competition to current number one Andre Onana, have kept Suzuki on their radar.

In fact, the player was close to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2023, and manager Erik ten Hag had a video call with him last summer.

Manchester United though are not the only club keeping a close eye on Suzuki’s progress with interest also arriving from Germany.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich are also keen and, according to Japan-based journalist Marco Molla, ‘the race will happen with United next summer’.

Two big European giants going head to head for the shot-stopper looks likely to guarantee a hefty fee for Parma.