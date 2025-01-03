Stu Forster/Getty Images

Livingston manager David Martindale has expressed his delight at being able to secure a loan move for Robbie Fraser from Rangers and believes that the 21-year-old will give his team real, additional options going forward.

Fraser, a product of Rangers’ youth academy, moved out on loan for the first time in his career, joining the Scottish Championship club to aid their promotion race.

The 21-year-old accumulated both Scottish Premiership and Europa League minutes for the Glasgow giants in the first half of the season and will add that experience to Martindale’s team.

The manager, while expressing his satisfaction with the capture of the player, pointed towards Fraser’s versatility, which he feels will give his team additional options going forward.

“I am delighted to get a player of Robbie’s calibre into the building”, Martindale told his club’s official website.

“As a group, he will really enhance us and all of the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him.

“Robbie is predominantly a left back but can play up one at left wing or right wing so will give us real, additional options going forward.

“He looks after the ball tremendously well and has great energy and enthusiasm for the game.

“He has had a very good grounding at Rangers and understands the game and in my experience over the years, these types of players are hard to come by in the winter window.”

Fraser, who has a contract with Rangers running until the summer of 2026, was handed his senior debut by the Glasgow giants towards the business end of last season.