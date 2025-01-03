Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has made it clear how many players the Eagles want to sign in the winter transfer window.

The Eagles experienced a torrid start to the Premier League campaign and Glasner’s status at Selhurst Park has been under question.

He has stabilised the ship but they are only five points above the relegation zone and are expected to strengthen the squad this month.

Palace have been already linked with the likes of Maxence Caqueret, Jan Niklas-Beste and El Hadji Malick Diouf to bring in this month.

Glasner has made it clear that they will sign at least two players in January and revealed that they have identified the profiles needed as well.

“We want to sign two players”, Glasner told a press conference when he was asked about Crystal Palace’s plans in the winter transfer window.

“The profiles are clear. Players are fixed.

“There is a clear commitment to sign two players.”

Now it remains to be seen if Glasner will be able to get his hands on the players he has identified as his ideal signings for the rest of the season.