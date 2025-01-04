George Wood/Getty Images

Jon Newsome thinks that one Leeds United star was ‘miles off it’ at Hull City, as the Whites dropped precious points in the Championship on Saturday.

There is now intense scrutiny of how Leeds went from leading Hull 3-1 with just ten minutes left at the MKM Stadium to then drawing 3-3.

Boss Daniel Farke will have to mull what to do with his side ahead of their next game, which is in the FA Cup against Harrogate Town.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier was at fault for at least two of the three goals and there are question marks over whether he will be dropped, but Newsome was also less than impressed by Max Wober, who played at left-back.

He thinks 26-year-old Wober was ‘miles off it’ and looked ‘half-hearted’ in everything he did against the Tigers.

“Max Wober was miles, miles off it today”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He was way off it and you could see in his recovery, you could see in the way that he was picking up people, everything was half-hearted, everything was slow.

“Whether he was tired, whether he was carrying an injury I don’t know.”

Leeds signed Isaac Schmidt from Swiss side St Gallen in the summer, but the left-back has struggled to get game time under Farke and is often an unused substitute.