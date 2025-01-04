Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he has no time frame in his mind for when Yang Min-hyeok will be ready to play and added that Heung-Min Son will be big help in the Korean settling.

In the summer, Tottenham Hotspur agreed to a deal with Gangwon FC for Yang and decided that the winger has officially joined this month.

The 18-year-old talented winger is highly rated at Tottenham and yet to make his debut for the club.

Postecoglou pointed out that Yang needs time to settle in with the level of Premier League football coming from a different country and stated that he has no clear time frame in his mind for when the player will be ready to play.

The Tottenham boss also added that having Son in the squad is a big help for Yang to settle into his new environment.

When asked about a timeframe for Yang’s availability, Postecoglou said at a press conference: “No real plan or timeline.

“Let him settle.

“He’s still very young and he’s coming from the other side of the world where the level is nowhere near what he’ll face here.

“He’s got Sonny here which is a big help for him.”

The 18-year-old scored 12 goals while registering six assists in 38 appearances for Gangwon FC and he will be hoping to have the same impact in the Premier League for Spurs.