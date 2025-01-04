Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially announced their starting side to lock horns with Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche takes his team to the south coast without experienced defender Seamus Coleman and midfielder Dwight McNeil, while James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam remain unavailable.

Everton saw a four game unbeaten run ended last time out when they lost 2-0 against Nottingham Forest and Dyche will want a response today.

Bournemouth however present a tough test and the Cherries have not been beaten since November.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence Dyche picks Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees go with Idrissa Gueye and Orel Mangala, while Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Armando Broja.

If Dyche needs to make changes he has options off the bench and they include Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Team vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Broja

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong