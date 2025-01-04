Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Richard Keys has blasted Tottenham Hotspur for conceding straight after they scored against Newcastle United.

Ange Postecoglou continues to wrestle with injury issues in north London, but despite doing so has continued to stick to his approach and set-up, regardless of the criticism aimed his way.

Spurs took the lead at home against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon when Dominic Solanke struck in just the fourth minute.

Anthony Gordon expertly equalises for Newcastle 💫 2 goals in 7 minutes… 👀 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/eazc7DMMJQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 4, 2025

Fans barely had time to celebrate the goal though before Newcastle levelled through Anthony Gordon, cancelling out Solanke’s strike.

Keys wasted no time in blasting Spurs for not being able to avoid conceding almost immediately, dubbing them ‘beyond naïve’.

“46 seconds of playing time between those 2 goals”, Keys wrote on X.

“That’s beyond naïve – that’s plain daft.

“Just get the ball up the pitch.”

Spurs are looking to back Postecoglou in the transfer window this month to increase his options and the club are close to snapping up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Czech side Slavia Prague.