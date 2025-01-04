Michael Steele/Getty Images

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is pushing internally for the club to complete the capture of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa this month.

Conte is trying to mastermind a title win in Serie A this season and has Napoli battling Atalanta and Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Liverpool wide man Chiesa, who has struggled with injuries and a lack of game time at Anfield, is a key target for Napoli this month.

Chiesa’s agent has held talks with Liverpool and Napoli are eyeing a loan deal until the end of the season with the Reds covering part of the player’s salary.

Conte is pushing internally for the deal to happen, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

He is an admirer of the former Juventus man and believes he could make a positive impact on the Napoli team.

Chiesa has also been advised by Italy coach Luciano Spalletti to head back to Serie A to clock the game time needed to get his career back on track.

Liverpool saw an opportunity in the shape of the winger last summer and forked out an initial £10m to sign him from Juventus.

Chiesa is claimed to be keen to head back to Anfield next summer if he does go out on loan.