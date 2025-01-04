Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Two clubs have expressed an interest in signing an attacker from Celtic this month, but the Bhoys are not keen on doing business, according to Sky Sports News.

Celtic are looking to do business in January and are moving to re-sign left-back Kieran Tierney from Premier League giants Arsenal.

They also want to bring in a winger to boost Brendan Rodgers’ attacking options.

Celtic are fielding interest for winger Luis Palma, with Italian side Genoa and Greek giants Olympiacos expressing an interest in landing him.

However, despite the Honduras star not having clocked too much game time, with just eight appearances across all competitions, Celtic do not want to play ball.

With James Forrest currently out through an injury and Celtic already in the market for a new winger, letting Palma leave is not something they are keen to do now.

The 24-year-old’s stock remains high in Greece through a successful spell at Aris Salonika.

How Palma feels about Celtic looking to keep him given his limited chances remains to be seen and all eyes will be on whether the Bhoys change their stance in the remaining weeks of the window.