Julian Finney/Getty Images

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are planning a ‘sensational’ cash plus player swap deal with Aston Villa as they look to land one of Unai Emery’s squad.

Emery is keen to make additions during this month’s transfer window as he looks to drive Villa up the Premier League table.

They beat Leicester City 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday to move to eighth in the Premier League table, but face a big battle if they are to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Emery could be interested in landing PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani and, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, a ‘sensational’ player plus cash swap deal, involving Jhon Duran, will be on the table for him if he wants to.

PSG are planning to hold a meeting with Aston Villa next week as they seek to land Duran.

Talks will involve Kolo Muani heading to Villa Park, with Duran going to the French capital.

What the figures of any deal might look like remains unclear, but the deal would be an eye-catching one if it does happen.

PSG signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, but he has been tipped to move on from the Parc des Princes soon.