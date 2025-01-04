Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sergen Yalcin, who is expected to become Besiktas’ next coach, has insisted that former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst ‘ruined the team’.

Van Bronckhorst led Rangers to the Europa League final and to within a whisker of lifting the second biggest trophy in European club football.

There was much expectation when he was handed the Besiktas job last summer, but the Dutchman only lasted for 20 games before being sacked.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho came to Van Bronckhorst’s defence and insisted that Besiktas expected him to work miracles, but Yalcin has a different view of the Dutchman’s reign.

Taking aim at the ex-Rangers boss, Yalcin stated his view that Van Bronckhorst ‘ruined’ the team.

“Hasan Arat came in as president, [Van] Bronckhorst came in as manager”, Yalcin said on EKOL TV.

“One ruined the club, one ruined the team.

“They all left as if they had been a hair pulled out of butter.

“Here’s your compensation. The other is nowhere to be seen. It’s over, get well soon. It’s that simple.”

Yalcin is due to hold face to face talks with Besiktas’ newly elected president Serdal Adali on Sunday and he is expected to take charge of the club.

The former midfielder was previously Besiktas coach from 2020 until 2021 and won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.