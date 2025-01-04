Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has taken aim at Spurs supremo Daniel Levy, telling him to step up, while criticising the club’s recent signings, especially Timo Werner.

Tottenham suffered their tenth defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by an in-form Newcastle United side.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are 12 points off a top four spot and sit in the bottom half of the league standings, with an injury crisis also biting for the north London side.

O’Hara feels that supremo Levy has not provided Postecoglou with a squad that has enough strength in depth and called for him to step up in the ongoing transfer window.

The ex-Spurs man thinks the quality of signings the club have made of late has been poor and is especially displeased with Werner, who he is sure lacks the quality to play for the side.

“There is only one person now who needs to step up and make it happen and that’s Daniel Levy”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles.

“He cannot keep sticking around and looking at this team fall apart every season because he doesn’t back a manager and he doesn’t get players in.

“The squad is not big enough, it’s not big enough at all and the players who have come in haven’t been good.

“Timo Werner, fair play to him, he’s a nice fella, but he isn’t good enough to play for Tottenham.

“He was a terrible signing and re-signing.”

Postecoglou is set to strengthen his goalkeeping options by signing Slavia Prague shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky in a deal worth €15m.