The head of the agency of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester City target Abdukodir Khusanov has insisted that Lens will receive a good reward for trusting his client if a transfer happens.

Khusanov, 20, has caught attention with his performances in the French Ligue 1 with Lens and the club are widely expected to cash in if their asking price is met this month.

Super agent Jorge Mendes has been given a mandate to get the best deal for the club and the Premier League appears a viable destination.

Tottenham and Newcastle are admirers, while Manchester City have gathered information and know what would be required to pull the trigger on the transfer.

The player’s agency head is clear that Lens and the defender are on the same page and want the best possible outcome.

He stressed that if a transfer happens then it will reward Lens for trusting in the Uzbek youngster.

“Abdukodir is a player who has already shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe. He is young and every day he becomes even stronger”, Gairat Khasbiullin told the Daily Mirror.

“He deserves to play in the best clubs in Europe.

“We have a very good relationship with Lens and we are on the same side – we want the best for the player together.

“If the transfer is successful, the club will receive a well-deserved reward for trusting the young player.”

Lens are keen to bring in cash during this month’s transfer window and parting with the centre-back would look to be an obvious course of action for the French side.