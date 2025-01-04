George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has admitted he does not know why a Whites player is not getting game time, especially as he has been led to believe his role is one the team operate with.

Whites boss Daniel Farke picked a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober for the 3-3 draw away at Hull City on Saturday.

Despite Wober not being a natural left-back and being more at home in the centre-back position, Farke chose to play the Austrian.

He did bring on Sam Byram to replace Wober in the 66th minute, but natural left-back Isaac Schmidt remained on the bench.

The man Leeds bought from St Gallen last summer has failed to find favour with Farke and Newsome is unsure why he is not getting a chance.

He revealed from what he has been told about the Swiss, the position he likes to play in would be perfect for the side, unlike Wober.

Asked on BBC Radio Leeds about why Schmidt is not playing, Newsome said after the Hull draw: “I don’t have the answer to it.

“I’d be asking the same questions. You buy a left-back, you bring him in.

“I’m led to believe he’s more of a left wing-back, he’s more of an attacking full-back than he is a standard full-back.

“But that’s how Leeds play.

“Wober’s spent most of the game that he’s been on the pitch playing as left wing-back.

“He hasn’t sat there tucking into the centre-backs.

“He’s definitely not the answer for me, Max Wober.”

Leeds forked out £2.5m to sign the Swiss defender and signed him on deadline day last summer.