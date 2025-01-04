Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former Premier League attacker Troy Deeney thinks that Everton were epitomised by Armando Broja at Bournemouth, as he kicked the ball, missed the ball, kicked the floor and came off injured.

Despite new owners taking charge at Goodison Park, relegation fears are once again looming over the club and Everton are only two points above the Premier League’s drop zone.

Sean Dyche saw his side fire blanks on the south coast on Saturday as they went down to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth.

Everton have scored just 15 goals in 19 Premier League games and Deeney thinks it is something they need to address now, rather than wait for Dwight McNeil to return.

He believes that Broja’s fortunes on the south coast summed up just where Everton are as a club at the moment.

“You have to start looking at this team and asking where are the goals coming from. You can’t wait for Dwight McNeil to come back”, Deeney said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistle in the game.

“They were poor in wide areas and the guys through the middle were poor.

“We’re going to hear it’s all about they need to score, they need to do this.

“Broja kicked the ball, missed the ball, kicked the floor, came off injured. That epitomises Everton in one nutshell.”

Broja, on loan at Everton, was replaced just after the half hour mark by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Next up the Toffees get a break from Premier League action as Peterborough United visit Goodison Park in the FA Cup.