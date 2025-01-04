Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome thinks if Whites boss Daniel Farke does drop error-prone goalkeeper Illan Meslier then the Frenchman is effectively ‘done’ at the club.

Farke is leaving the MKM Stadium this evening having seen his Leeds side throw away a 3-1 lead over Hull City to draw 3-3.

Fingers were pointed at Meslier for Hull’s second and third goals, while there were also questions for his positioning for the Tigers’ opener, which saw him lobbed.

There are now calls from some fans for the shot-stopper to be dropped and Karl Darlow to be given a run between the sticks.

Newsome is of the view that if Farke does drop Meslier then the Frenchman’s time at the club is effectively over.

He admitted that playing in front of a goalkeeper who is prone to making errors affects the defenders in front of him, dubbing it ‘awful’.

Newsome also added that a solid goalkeeper has the opposite effect, building confidence.

“I think if you do drop him, I think he’s done”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think if you drop him, that’s him done.

“You’re not going to get rid of him in January.

“I’ve played in front of goalkeepers that have got a rick in them and I think that is the issue with Illan Meslier now.

“He’s got a mistake in him.

“I’ve played in front of really good goalkeepers and it’s fantastic, you feel secure, you know you can rely on them, they make the right decisions 99.9 per cent of the time.

“They get you out of a hole sometimes when you make the wrong decision.

“I’ve also played in front of a couple of ‘keepers where I don’t know what’s happening, whether he is coming, going, he chucks things in, he makes wrong decisions, things go through his legs.

“It’s awful.

“It undermines you as a back four as it starts affecting your decision making as a defender. I think that’s where we are with corners now.”

Leeds are next due to take on Harrogate Town in the FA Cup, a match which may have already been pre-planned to give Darlow a game in.

As such, all eyes will be on the next Championship clash, when Sheffield Wednesday visit Elland Road on 19th January.