Fixture: Hull City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting line-up to take to the pitch at the MKM Stadium this afternoon to face Hull City in a Championship game.

The Whites have been in strong form of late and are firm favourites to finish in the top two this season and earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

While Leeds’ season has been progressing smoothly, the same cannot be said for Hull, who have already made a managerial change and are battling to pull clear of the drop zone.

The Tigers lost 2-0 at Leeds in August and were beaten by Middlesbrough at home on New Year’s Day.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober form the back four.

In midfield, Farke picks Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, while Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon support Joel Piroe.

Farke has options on the bench to make changes and these include Willy Gnonto and Sam Byram.

Leeds United Team vs Hull City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Wober, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Byram, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph