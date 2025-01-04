Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s out-on-loan star Joe White is attracting interest from Championship clubs, but given his form for MK Dons, he could well prefer to stay put at Stadium MK.

The Magpies extended the contract of the 22-year-old last summer before sending him out on loan to the League Two club.

Since then, he has featured in 16 League Two games for MK Dons and scored four goals, three of which have come in the last four matches.

His form has not gone unnoticed with clubs from higher up the league pyramid showing keen interest in securing his services, according to the Daily Mail.

White has a break clause in his contract with MK Dons, which the Championship clubs could hope Newcastle United will trigger.

If the 22-year-old returned to St James’ Park then clubs would be likely to firm up their interest.

The player though could decide against a return to his parent club given the good run of form he has been going through.

MK Dons will be hoping to push for promotion in League Two and losing White would be a big blow.