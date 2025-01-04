Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting line-up to lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team at the Etihad.

The Hammers have headed north for their Premier League fixture on the back of a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool and Lopetegui will want to shake that off today.

While Manchester City have been misfiring, they did get back to winning ways away at Leicester City, running out 2-0 winners.

West Ham are without forward Jarrod Bowen, in a big blow, while Lukasz Fabianski remains out.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham, who go with Vladimir Coufal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the back.

In midfield, Lopetegui deploys Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta, while Crysencio Summerville, Mohammed Kudus and Niclas Fullkrug lead the attacking charge.

If Lopetegui needs to shake things up he has options off the bench that include Danny Ings and Carlos Soler.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Summerville, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Scarles