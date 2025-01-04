Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Stoke City remain interested in a Premier League club’s striker who has been lacking game time and is currently injured.

The Potters have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Mark Robins and he is expected to be backed by the club in the January transfer window.

Robins watched his side play out a 0-0 draw at home against strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and adding extra firepower is likely on his agenda.

The Potters have held an interest in Everton striker Youssef Chermiti, who is currently out of action with an injury.

Everton will explore a move to hand him game time when he is back fit and, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher, Stoke remain keen.

A switch to the Potteries could be one which appeals to the former Sporting Lisbon star as he looks to make sure he is playing regularly during the second half of the season.

He has been an unused substitute in three Premier League games for the Toffees this season.

In total, since making the move to Goodison Park, Chermiti has clocked 20 senior outings for Everton and is yet to open his goal account.