Tottenham Hotspur are finalising a deal to land Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and the amount Spurs will be paying has emerged.

With Guglielmo Vicario out of action injured and Fraser Forster currently filling in between the sticks, Spurs have been on the hunt for a new shot-stopper.

The club did look at a move for Sam Johnstone, who has fallen out of favour at Wolves, but have ultimately decided to do their shopping elsewhere.

The Premier League side are moving for Slavia Prague custodian Kinsky and the deal ‘is being finalised’, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.

Spurs are in the process of putting the finishing touches to a swoop for the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

Slavia Prague will be banking a deal worth €15m plus add-ons, while there will also be a sell-on clause included in the agreement to take the player to north London.

Kinsky is a highly rated shot-stopper and has been capped by the Czech Republic up to Under-21 level.

It is unclear if Ange Postecoglou sees him as someone who can come straight into the team or whether he will stick with Forster for now.