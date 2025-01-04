Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Leeds United great Jon Newsome has dubbed Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier ‘unprofessional’ and questioned whether there is an ‘arrogance’ about him after his errors at Hull City.

The Whites headed to the MKM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday as firm favourites to pick up all three points against a struggling Hull outfit.

Leeds conceded in just the fifth minute and did trail 1-0 at half-time, but they roared into life in the second half as Ao Tanaka, Dan James and Joel Piroe all hit the back of the net by the 72nd minute.

Daniel Farke’s men kept it solid until the 81st minute when a free kick floated into the box was headed towards goal and then palmed out from Meslier when it looked as if it was going over the bar, leaving a Hull player with a simple close range finish.

Hull then levelled a minute before full-time and it ended 3-3, leaving Leeds having dropped two points and fingers being pointed at Meslier.

Newsome thinks Leeds only have themselves to blame for throwing away the win and took aim at Meslier, dubbing him ‘unprofessional’.

He asked whether the goalkeeper is showing an ‘arrogance’ which is proving to be his undoing.

“Absolutely [Leeds only have themselves to blame]. Unprofessional, I said it in commentary. I think it’s unprofessional”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Everybody makes mistakes, we get that. We talk about the one at Sunderland. I thought he [Meslier] was unfortunate. You can pick pieces out of it, but he was a little bit unfortunate there [at Sunderland].

“But you look at the one today, especially, I really don’t know what’s going through his mind.

“I think it’s unprofessional. Is it a little bit of arrogance that I can do what I want to do, rather than be playing the game in the way the game should be played.

“The third goal is very similar. Questions need to be asked about that as well.

“You concede three goals today and the goalkeeper has played a major, huge part in all three of them.

“When you are 3-1 up with ten minutes to go, you don’t overplay, you don’t take chances, you see it off, you get it over the line.”

Meslier has kept his spot between the sticks for Leeds when many thought that the experienced Karl Darlow, brought in during the summer of 2023, could have replaced him.