Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

A club have a verbal agreement in place with Southampton in order to land an attacker in this month’s transfer window.

Saints look to be heading for relegation in the Premier League and even the arrival of Ivan Juric as boss could not help them avoid an embarrassing 5-0 loss at home against Brentford on Saturday.

Juric wants to do business in this month’s window, but Saints are also keen to reduce the size of the squad and it appears they are close to doing so.

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United have ‘verbally agreed’ a loan deal with Southampton for Ben Brereton Diaz.

The attacker is poised to complete a loan move to Bramall Lane, with Chris Wilder being keen for the deal to happen.

It is suggested that the agreement on the table will contain an option for the Blades to make the switch a permanent one in the summer.

Whether the move frees up funds at St Mary’s for Juric to act remains to be seen.

It does appear the attacker is nearing the exit door now and the option in the loan means he could have even played his last game for Southampton.